A twist on the comforting chicken potpie

Based on the French preparation known as blanquette, this light, comforting dish will please anyone who likes chicken potpie. It’s meant to celebrate fresh spring vegetables and herbs, but frozen peas, lima beans and artichokes are also fine here. The vegetable combinations can be altered to taste or to be fewer in number. This is the version for company, with its savory white gravy enriched with white wine. A dollop of crème fraîche is added just before serving, along with a shower of fragrant fresh herbs. There are a lot of ingredients listed, but it’s not hard to put together this elegant meal.

Creamy Chicken and Spring Vegetables

Ingredients:

• 8 medium boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 to 2 pounds), patted dry

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

• Neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable, for browning the chicken

• 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 medium onion, finely diced

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

• A tiny pinch of ground cayenne

• 6 cups chicken broth

• 4 slender long carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch lengths

• 8 very small turnips, with tops if possible

• 2 cups sliced white button or King (royal) mushrooms

• 1 medium leek, white and tender green parts, in large dice

• 1 cup small green peas, thawed if frozen

• 1 cup small lima beans, thawed if frozen

• 1 cup small artichoke hearts, thawed if frozen (not canned)

• 1/2 cup crème fraîche

Ingredients for the Herb Topping:

• 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

• 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives

• 1 tablespoon tarragon leaves

• 1 tablespoon dill

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions:

Lay the chicken thighs in one layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Season generously on both sides with salt and pepper. With fingers, a fine-mesh sieve or sifter, dust the thighs very lightly with flour, then shake off any excess.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a deep, wide skillet or, preferably, a Dutch oven over medium. When oil is wavy, add 3 or 4 thighs to the pan, making sure not to crowd them. Cook thighs gently for about 5 to 8 minutes, turning with tongs about halfway through, just until faintly browned, then transfer to a clean plate. Repeat with remaining thighs. Set thighs aside and wipe out the pan.

Add 2 tablespoons butter to the pan. When it sizzles, add onion, and season with salt and pepper, stirring to coat. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until completely softened but not browned, about 8 to 10 minutes, adjusting heat as necessary.

Raise heat to medium-high. Add wine, tomato paste, bay leaf, nutmeg and cayenne. Stir to combine and continue cooking until wine has evaporated, about 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons flour over the mixture and stir well. When the mixture begins to dry out, add 2 cups broth, whisking rapidly as the mixture begins to thicken. When it begins to simmer, whisk in 2 more cups, then repeat with the final 2 cups.

Add the thighs and any accumulated juices to the pot and bring everything to a gentle simmer. Cover, leaving lid ajar. Cook until thighs are tender when probed with a fork, about 40 minutes. Remove chicken. Reduce broth over medium-high heat to a gravylike consistency, stirring occasionally, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Skim any rising surface fat. Taste and adjust seasoning. Turn off heat.

Meanwhile, prepare the vegetables: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Add carrots and simmer for 6 to 9 minutes, until tender. Remove and set aside. Now cook the turnips for about 5 minutes, until tender, then remove and add to carrots. Drain the pot, wipe out and set aside vegetables.

When ready to serve the vegetables, in the same pot, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and leek, and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes without browning. Add peas, limas, artichokes, carrots and turnips. Season vegetables with salt and pepper, and stir gently to combine. Add 1 cup water and put on the lid. They should all be heated through in 5 to 6 minutes.

To serve the chicken, return thighs to sauce and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the crème fraîche. Prepare the herb topping: Mix herbs and lemon zest in a small bowl.

Transfer chicken and sauce to a serving bowl or individual shallow bowls. Sprinkle with herb mixture. Garnish with some of the vegetables; pass the rest in a separate dish, leaving the liquid behind.

Total time: 2 hours, serves 6.