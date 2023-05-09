Burritos ooze with melted cheese

Mexican refried beans are a cinch to make at home on a weeknight thanks to some staple pantry items and a few basic fresh ingredients. Buttery canned pinto beans are perfect in this dish, breaking down into a creamy, silky mixture. (Black beans would also work great.) While the beans are often fried in lard or bacon drippings, this vegetarian version builds flavor with caramelized onion, bell pepper, garlic and smoked paprika instead. Pico de gallo adds a touch of tang to counter the rich beans. Pan-frying the wrapped burritos guarantees a golden, irresistibly crispy exterior and an interior that oozes with melted cheese.

Bean and Cheese Burritos

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons safflower or canola oil

• 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion (from 1/2 medium onion)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper (from 1/2 pepper)

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 (15-ounce) cans pinto beans, 1/2 cup of bean liquid reserved and the rest drained

• 1/2 cup store-bought or homemade pico de gallo or salsa

• 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 6 (9to 10-inch) flour tortillas

• 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar (8 ounces)

• Sour cream and hot sauce, for serving

Directions:

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium. Add onion and bell pepper, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until light golden and tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, 1 minute. Add pinto beans, pico de gallo, smoked paprika, reserved bean liquid and 1/2 cup of water, and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring and mashing occasionally with a potato masher or the back of a spoon, until liquid is absorbed and mixture is thick, about 8 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer refried beans to a bowl, and wipe out skillet.

Spread 1/2 cup of the refried beans in the center of each tortilla and top each with 1/3 cup of the cheese. Fold the short sides of the tortilla over the filling; fold the bottom of the tortilla up and over the filling and tightly roll.

In the skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium. Add 3 burritos seam side down and cook until golden, turning occasionally, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to serving plates and repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 3 burritos. Serve warm with sour cream and hot sauce on the side.

Total time: 40 minutes, makes 6 burritos.