Scenes from U.S.-Mexico border; immigration rules to change

  • By Anita Snow / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 am
    Migrants rushed across Mexico's border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire on Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.

  A young migrant holding swimming inner tubes stands on the Mexican-side of the Rio Grande river, from where migrants swim across to the U.S. side, in Matamoros, Mexico. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11.

    A young migrant holding swimming inner tubes stands on the Mexican-side of the Rio Grande river, from where migrants swim across to the U.S. side, in Matamoros, Mexico. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11.

  Migrants cross the Rio Grande to the U.S. side, from Matamoros, Mexico. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted.

    Migrants cross the Rio Grande to the U.S. side, from Matamoros, Mexico. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted.

  Guatemalan migrants who were deported from the U.S. deplane at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City. Guatemala expects to receive several flights of deportees from the United States Thursday as the U.S. prepares to lift pandemic-related asylum restrictions.

    Guatemalan migrants who were deported from the U.S. deplane at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City. Guatemala expects to receive several flights of deportees from the United States Thursday as the U.S. prepares to lift pandemic-related asylum restrictions.

From El Paso and Ciudad Juárez to San Diego and Tijuana, migrants were massing Thursday along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border in a last attempt to cross into the United States in the hours before the pandemic-era health rule known as Title 42 ends.

Migrants who have traveled from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Central American fear that it could be harder for them to stay on U.S. soil once the restrictions are lifted.

Here are some of the scenes playing out along the 1,950 mile (3,140 km) international boundary:

 

María José Durán, a 24-year-old student from Venezuela, was on the verge of tears as she sat on a riverbank in Matamoros, Mexico.

Mexican immigration officials were trying to move migrants back to an improvised camp and away from a spot where they could wade across the Rio Grande.

Durán said she dropped out of college when her parents could no longer afford it and set out for the U.S. with a group of friends and relatives. They crossed the treacherous Darien Gap dividing Colombia and Panama and then a half-dozen more countries before arriving at the U.S. border.

“I don’t know what to think now, having made such a difficult journey to now find ourselves with this,” she said, motioning toward the opposite shore where at least a dozen Texas state troopers with rifles stood behind concertina wire.

Later, Durán could be seen walking along the levee with other migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande and passed the barbed wire.

 

Hundreds of migrants lined up next to the border wall in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, were still crossing over Thursday morning and being received by the U.S. Border Patrol on the other side. The numbers were notably lower than in recent days.

Ecuadorians Washington Javier Vaca and his wife, Paulina Congo, along with their two children, ages 14 and 7, knew nothing about the change in rules.

“And now will it be better or worse for us?” asked Congo. “We asked for asylum in Mexico and after four months they denied us.”

A Salvadoran man who gave his name as David moved away from the border and back into Ciudad Juárez for fear of being deported.

 

Smugglers helped Guatemalan Sheidi Mazariegos and her 4-year-old son get to Matamoros, Mexico, where she and the child crossed the Rio Grande on a raft.

But U.S. Border Patrol agents took the pair into custody a week ago near Brownville, Texas. On Thursday, the 26-year-old and her son arrived back in Guatemala on one of two flights carrying a total of 387 migrants.

“I heard on the news that there was an opportunity to enter,” said Mazariegos. “I heard it on the radio, but it was all a lie.”

Associated Press journalists Gerardo Carrillo in Matamoros, Mexico; Maria Verza, in Ciudad Juarez; and Sonia Perez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.

