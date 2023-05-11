Diamond Head Classic field includes 3 teams that made NCAAs

Three college basketball teams that competed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament — Texas Christian, Saint Mary’s and Nevada — are among eight schools that will play in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

Hawaii, which won last year’s tournament, is the host school for the nationally televised event that will be played Dec. 21, 22 and 24 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ESPN Events is the tournament’s producer.

Matchups and game times will be announced this summer.

Former UH assistant coach Jamie Dixon is TCU’s head coach. The Horned Frogs were 22-13 last season. Saint Mary’s was 27-8 last season, falling in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to UConn, the eventual national champion. Nevada went 22-11.

Temple, UMass, Georgia Tech and Old Dominion also will participate.