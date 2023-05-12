Hawaiian Airlines flights delayed due to server crash

A “power blip” this morning shut down the servers at DRFortress that run operations for Hawaiian Airlines, causing flight delays.

“About 9 a.m. today we experienced a temporary internet outage in Hawaii due to a power disruption at our third-party data vendor during scheduled maintenance,” said Tara Shimooka, Manager, External Communications, for Hawaiian Airlines. “The outage, impacting our Hawaii systems and headquarters, has been resolved, but we are experiencing flight delays as a result of the temporary outage. We’re working with affected guests and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

The internet outage is unrelated to Hawaiian Air’s recent passenger service system transition and instead a result of power disruption by Hawaii Air’s internet provider, DR Fortress, affecting its Hawaii-based customers.

Flight safety has not been impacted, Shimooka said.

DRFortress provides services to Bank of Hawaii, The Queen’s Medical Center and other local businesses.

Rosa White, co-founder of DR Fortress, said the company was “in the middle of a maintenance” and had a “maintenance issue” that caused the outage.

“We are sorry that we impacted our customers and their customers,” White told the Star-Advertiser.

According to the company’s website, “DRFortress is the largest and the only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. For over 16 years, we have been meeting the data center needs of Hawaii’s enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies and ISPs.”

The company “houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii. We are also the largest commercial Internet Exchange in the state,” according to the website.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is a DR Fortress client and experienced operational issues for about an hour.