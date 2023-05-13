Firefighters airlift injured mountain biker from Waahila Ridge Trail

A 43-year-old man on a mountain bike was rescued today after he injured his leg on the Waahila Ridge Trail in Manoa, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
At around 11:30 a.m. HFD received a call about an injured hiker on the trail. A few minutes later they arrived at the scene, established a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and ascended the trail by foot.
At around 11:50 a.m. they reached the man, who was on the trail in a group of four people. He was riding a mountain bike on the trail for about 30 minutes when he injured himself, HFD said.
After providing a medical assessment and basic life support, rescue personnel flew the man back to the landing zone at around 12:20 p.m. His care was then transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.