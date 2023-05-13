Firefighters airlift injured mountain biker from Waahila Ridge Trail

A 43-year-old man on a mountain bike was rescued today after he injured his leg on the Waahila Ridge Trail in Manoa, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 11:30 a.m. HFD received a call about an injured hiker on the trail. A few minutes later they arrived at the scene, established a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and ascended the trail by foot.

At around 11:50 a.m. they reached the man, who was on the trail in a group of four people. He was riding a mountain bike on the trail for about 30 minutes when he injured himself, HFD said.

After providing a medical assessment and basic life support, rescue personnel flew the man back to the landing zone at around 12:20 p.m. His care was then transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.