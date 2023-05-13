Maui fishers cited for illegally entering widlife sanctuary off Lanai

Four Maui fishers were cited for illegal entry into the Moku Naio islet Seabird Sanctuary, also known as Shark Fin Rock, off the coast of Lanai.

On Thursday a citizen reported the alleged violation to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources, and on Friday morning DOCARE officers traveled to the sanctuary to investigate.

At the scene, officers reported four suspects who were packing up to leave, the DLNR said in a news release. They were contacted and cited.

Ryan Carroll, 29, Brysen Duarte, 27, Craden Kailiehu, 25, and Noa Auweloa, 25, who all have Maui addresses, were cited for prohibited entry at a wildlife sanctuary. Carroll was also cited for improper vessel numbering and failure to display a vessel registration decal.

The four islets around Lanai — Puu Pehe, Moku Naio, Nanahoa and Poopoo — are closed wildlife sanctuaries. It is illegal to enter them.

Anyone who sees suspected illegal activity is asked to call DOCARE’s hotline at 808-643-DLNR or send information, including photographs, via the DLNRTip app.