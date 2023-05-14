comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 27 – March 30, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 27 – March 30, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
For The Week Of March 27-30
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
4280 Salt Lake Blvd #G22 3/29/23 $615,000
99-145 Lilia Pl 3/28/23 $720,000
99-637 Aliipoe Dr 3/29/23 $975,000
99-822 Nahiolea St 3/30/23 $750,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2002 Mahaoo Pl 3/29/23 $1,300,000
909 Ala Nanala St #1702 3/29/23 $302,100
Ala Moana    
1655 Makaloa St #703 3/30/23 $349,900
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1015 Kamaaha Ave #204 3/30/23 $385,000
91-1039 Kauiki St 3/29/23 $940,000
91-1037 Kupekala St 3/30/23 $770,000
91-920 Laaulu St #1C 3/30/23 $655,000
91-1032 E Makaaloa St #9E 3/29/23 $485,000
91-1203 Kaneana St #4E 3/30/23 $500,000
91-1116 Kaimalie St 3/30/23 $990,000
91-1088 Kekaiholo St 3/30/23 $1,175,000
91-991 Huaulaula Lp 3/29/23 $910,000
Hawaii Kai    
444 Lunalilo Home Rd #325 3/30/23 $900,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #6414 3/28/23 $980,000
340 E Kawaihae St #340E 3/30/23 $840,000
6771 Hawaii Kai Dr 3/29/23 $1,975,000
1086 Mokuhano St 3/28/23 $1,450,000
Heeia    
46-283 Kahuhipa St #202 3/30/23 $510,000
Kahaluu    
47-419 Waihee Rd 3/28/23 $1,100,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #B209 3/28/23 $530,000
453 Oneawa St 3/28/23 $1,073,000
Kakaako    
555 S South St #3607 3/30/23 $1,020,000
801 S King St #1205 3/28/23 $583,000
801 S King St #2407 3/30/23 $610,000
425 S St #302 3/30/23 $600,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd #17C 3/29/23 $1,670,000
1000 Queen St #4100 3/28/23 $3,000,000
Kaneohe    
45-533 D Pahia Rd 3/28/23 $757,748
45-112 Makahio St 3/30/23 $1,100,000
45-438 Nakuluai St 3/29/23 $733,333
45-083 Ponaha Pl 3/30/23 $800,000
Kapahulu    
3108 Duval St #3108 3/28/23 $1,850,000
3639 Diamond Head Rd 3/29/23 $14,250,000
Kapalama    
1555 Pohaku St #A609 3/30/23 $312,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #505 3/29/23 $605,000
60 N Beretania St #2601 3/30/23 $550,000
636 Nalanui St #305 3/30/23 $231,000
Lower Kalihi    
1810 Ashford St 3/29/23 $840,000
1674 Kino St 3/28/23 $1,075,000
Makaha    
84-065 Maiola Pl #10 3/30/23 $1,260,100
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1335 Panana St #59 3/28/23 $490,600
92-987 Makakilo Dr #30 3/30/23 $525,000
92-1046 Kanehoa Loop #80 3/29/23 $565,000
92-1150 Hame St #8 103 3/30/23 $530,000
92-950 Makakilo Dr #79 3/30/23 $525,000
92-1266 Pueonani St 3/30/23 $1,160,000
Makiki    
1721 Anapuni St 3/30/23 $2,995,000
Manoa Valley    
3050 E Manoa Rd 3/28/23 $1,360,000
Mccully    
2637 Kuilei St #A102 3/30/23 $380,000
2847 Waialae Ave #405 3/30/23 $240,000
737 Olokele Ave #501 3/28/23 $404,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-668 Wikao St #J203 3/28/23 $495,000
95-664 Wikao St #L106 3/29/23 $535,000
95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-304 3/29/23 $610,000
95-060 Waikalani Dr #E-101 3/29/23 $598,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A603 3/30/23 $420,451
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-301 Heleuma St 3/30/23 $655,000
87-126 Kulapa Pl 3/28/23 $665,000
Nuuanu    
1423 Emerson St #214 3/29/23 $399,000
239 Kaia St 3/30/23 $500,000
3029 Polohinano Pl 3/30/23 $1,310,000
Pearl City    
2314 Ahakapu St 3/29/23 $1,050,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-099 Uao Pl #1110 3/29/23 $420,000
Punaluu    
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #518 3/30/23 $130,000
53-013 Halai St 3/30/23 $1,900,000
Sand Island Access    
1441 Kaumualii St #344 3/30/23 $359,000
Wahiawa    
279 Valley Ave 3/29/23 $860,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4999 Kahala Ave #305 3/28/23 $200,000
Waianae    
86-913 Hale Ekahi Dr 3/29/23 $725,000
Waikiki    
1925 Kalakaua Ave #1801 3/29/23 $463,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #3302 3/29/23 $243,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2510 3/28/23 $180,000
343 Hobron Ln #4103 3/29/23 $788,000
425 Ena Rd #704 3/30/23 $90,000
383 Kalaimoku St #2216 3/28/23 $1,620,000
445 Seaside Ave #2102 3/30/23 $467,000
2463 Kuhio Ave #406 3/28/23 $285,000
2410 Cleghorn St #2504 3/28/23 $489,000
2452 Tusitala St #1207 3/29/23 $418,000
2452 Tusitala St #1605 3/30/23 $167,000
Waipahu    
94-1075 Poe Pl 3/30/23 $1,030,000
94-1036 Oli Pl #U3 3/29/23 $530,000
94-1040 Paha Pl #Q7 3/30/23 $495,000
94-1404 Polani St #29R 3/30/23 $425,000
94-1017 Halekapio St 3/29/23 $1,000,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
4355 Lawehana St #5A 3/28/23 $240,000
Waianae    
85-770 Farrington Hwy 3/29/23 $2,000,000
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
David Shapiro: Critics of state budget show courage, insight

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up