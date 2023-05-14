Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 27 – March 30, 2023

|For The Week Of March 27-30
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4280 Salt Lake Blvd #G22
|3/29/23
|$615,000
|99-145 Lilia Pl
|3/28/23
|$720,000
|99-637 Aliipoe Dr
|3/29/23
|$975,000
|99-822 Nahiolea St
|3/30/23
|$750,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2002 Mahaoo Pl
|3/29/23
|$1,300,000
|909 Ala Nanala St #1702
|3/29/23
|$302,100
|Ala Moana
|1655 Makaloa St #703
|3/30/23
|$349,900
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1015 Kamaaha Ave #204
|3/30/23
|$385,000
|91-1039 Kauiki St
|3/29/23
|$940,000
|91-1037 Kupekala St
|3/30/23
|$770,000
|91-920 Laaulu St #1C
|3/30/23
|$655,000
|91-1032 E Makaaloa St #9E
|3/29/23
|$485,000
|91-1203 Kaneana St #4E
|3/30/23
|$500,000
|91-1116 Kaimalie St
|3/30/23
|$990,000
|91-1088 Kekaiholo St
|3/30/23
|$1,175,000
|91-991 Huaulaula Lp
|3/29/23
|$910,000
|Hawaii Kai
|444 Lunalilo Home Rd #325
|3/30/23
|$900,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #6414
|3/28/23
|$980,000
|340 E Kawaihae St #340E
|3/30/23
|$840,000
|6771 Hawaii Kai Dr
|3/29/23
|$1,975,000
|1086 Mokuhano St
|3/28/23
|$1,450,000
|Heeia
|46-283 Kahuhipa St #202
|3/30/23
|$510,000
|Kahaluu
|47-419 Waihee Rd
|3/28/23
|$1,100,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #B209
|3/28/23
|$530,000
|453 Oneawa St
|3/28/23
|$1,073,000
|Kakaako
|555 S South St #3607
|3/30/23
|$1,020,000
|801 S King St #1205
|3/28/23
|$583,000
|801 S King St #2407
|3/30/23
|$610,000
|425 S St #302
|3/30/23
|$600,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd #17C
|3/29/23
|$1,670,000
|1000 Queen St #4100
|3/28/23
|$3,000,000
|Kaneohe
|45-533 D Pahia Rd
|3/28/23
|$757,748
|45-112 Makahio St
|3/30/23
|$1,100,000
|45-438 Nakuluai St
|3/29/23
|$733,333
|45-083 Ponaha Pl
|3/30/23
|$800,000
|Kapahulu
|3108 Duval St #3108
|3/28/23
|$1,850,000
|3639 Diamond Head Rd
|3/29/23
|$14,250,000
|Kapalama
|1555 Pohaku St #A609
|3/30/23
|$312,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #505
|3/29/23
|$605,000
|60 N Beretania St #2601
|3/30/23
|$550,000
|636 Nalanui St #305
|3/30/23
|$231,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1810 Ashford St
|3/29/23
|$840,000
|1674 Kino St
|3/28/23
|$1,075,000
|Makaha
|84-065 Maiola Pl #10
|3/30/23
|$1,260,100
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1335 Panana St #59
|3/28/23
|$490,600
|92-987 Makakilo Dr #30
|3/30/23
|$525,000
|92-1046 Kanehoa Loop #80
|3/29/23
|$565,000
|92-1150 Hame St #8 103
|3/30/23
|$530,000
|92-950 Makakilo Dr #79
|3/30/23
|$525,000
|92-1266 Pueonani St
|3/30/23
|$1,160,000
|Makiki
|1721 Anapuni St
|3/30/23
|$2,995,000
|Manoa Valley
|3050 E Manoa Rd
|3/28/23
|$1,360,000
|Mccully
|2637 Kuilei St #A102
|3/30/23
|$380,000
|2847 Waialae Ave #405
|3/30/23
|$240,000
|737 Olokele Ave #501
|3/28/23
|$404,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-668 Wikao St #J203
|3/28/23
|$495,000
|95-664 Wikao St #L106
|3/29/23
|$535,000
|95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-304
|3/29/23
|$610,000
|95-060 Waikalani Dr #E-101
|3/29/23
|$598,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A603
|3/30/23
|$420,451
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-301 Heleuma St
|3/30/23
|$655,000
|87-126 Kulapa Pl
|3/28/23
|$665,000
|Nuuanu
|1423 Emerson St #214
|3/29/23
|$399,000
|239 Kaia St
|3/30/23
|$500,000
|3029 Polohinano Pl
|3/30/23
|$1,310,000
|Pearl City
|2314 Ahakapu St
|3/29/23
|$1,050,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-099 Uao Pl #1110
|3/29/23
|$420,000
|Punaluu
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #518
|3/30/23
|$130,000
|53-013 Halai St
|3/30/23
|$1,900,000
|Sand Island Access
|1441 Kaumualii St #344
|3/30/23
|$359,000
|Wahiawa
|279 Valley Ave
|3/29/23
|$860,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4999 Kahala Ave #305
|3/28/23
|$200,000
|Waianae
|86-913 Hale Ekahi Dr
|3/29/23
|$725,000
|Waikiki
|1925 Kalakaua Ave #1801
|3/29/23
|$463,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #3302
|3/29/23
|$243,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2510
|3/28/23
|$180,000
|343 Hobron Ln #4103
|3/29/23
|$788,000
|425 Ena Rd #704
|3/30/23
|$90,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #2216
|3/28/23
|$1,620,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2102
|3/30/23
|$467,000
|2463 Kuhio Ave #406
|3/28/23
|$285,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #2504
|3/28/23
|$489,000
|2452 Tusitala St #1207
|3/29/23
|$418,000
|2452 Tusitala St #1605
|3/30/23
|$167,000
|Waipahu
|94-1075 Poe Pl
|3/30/23
|$1,030,000
|94-1036 Oli Pl #U3
|3/29/23
|$530,000
|94-1040 Paha Pl #Q7
|3/30/23
|$495,000
|94-1404 Polani St #29R
|3/30/23
|$425,000
|94-1017 Halekapio St
|3/29/23
|$1,000,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4355 Lawehana St #5A
|3/28/23
|$240,000
|Waianae
|85-770 Farrington Hwy
|3/29/23
|$2,000,000
