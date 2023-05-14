Las Vegas Advisor: Pools open for summer season at Las Vegas resorts

With the Vegas party machine back in full swing and the summer season beginning, the action at the pools takes center stage.

Unlike the days when you had to be a hotel guest to get into a casino pool, many are now open to the public for swimming or partying, but be prepared to pay for the privilege.

These pools will be hopping all summer long as part of Las Vegas’ vibrant “daylife” scene: Aliante, Aria, Caesars Palace, Circa, Cosmopolitan, Downtown Grand, Encore, Flamingo, Golden Nugget, Green Valley Ranch, Horseshoe, JW Marriott, Luxor, Mirage, M Resort, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Palazzo, Palms, Palms Place, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Plaza, Red Rock, Resorts World, Sahara, Sunset Station, The Cromwell, The LINQ, Tropicana, Venetian, Virgin and Wynn Las Vegas.

If you don’t see the resort at which you’re staying on the list, don’t worry. All the casinos have pools for their guests, they just aren’t all open to the public.

‘Toptional’ pools: A notable change this year is the number of “toptional” pools. Once ubiquitous, now there are only four Las Vegas pools at which topless sunbathing by women is allowed (if not encouraged): Artisan (Naked), Mandalay Bay (Moorea), Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club and Wynn (European Pool).

Blackjack: Also diminished in number are casinos where you can play live blackjack by the pool. This year there are only three: Encore, Red Rock and Golden Nugget.

Question: Live Nation is running a $25-ticket sale this month. Will it include any of the big Las Vegas shows?

Answer: The specifics will be announced this week, but reports indicate the promo will include shows at the three arenas, plus the theaters at Caesars, Park MGM, Planet Hollywood, Palms, Venetian, Cosmo and Flamingo, along with the House of Blues and Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served ­basis through Tuesday. Check the Live Nation ­website for details.

