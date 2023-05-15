Man, 24, dies in Kahuku motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Kahuku Sunday night, Honolulu police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway near Waialee Beach Park when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and was thrown onto the right shoulder at about 10:50 p.m., police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor. It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 27th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 18 at the same time last year.