Ex-councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged in domestic abuse case

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 am
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson has been charged for allegedly abusing his 34-year-old girlfriend in Windward Oahu.

Honolulu police said a woman reported that Anderson physically abused her, causing pain to her arm and visible injuries.

Police arrested Anderson, 45, at his Hinalea Street home in Waimanalo at 7:45 p.m. Monday on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member, a misdemeanor.

He was released after posting $1,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled to be held at Honolulu District Court on May 30.

In a statement issued late Monday, Anderson’s attorney Thomas Otake, said, “Ikaika’s arrest was based on a one-sided accusation of a misdemeanor offense. We will be cooperating with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office to establish that no crime was committed. Ikaika has the utmost respect for the complainant and asks that the general public respect their privacy and withhold judgement as this process unfolds.”

Anderson served on the Honolulu City Council from 2009 to 2020 and unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Earlier this year, a Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs voted not to recommend the full Senate confirm Anderson to lead the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson withdrew his nomination following the committee vote.

