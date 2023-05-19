Crews complete repair work at Kakaako sinkhole

Crews have completed emergency repairs to a sinkhole in Kakaako, the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction said today.

The sinkhole was first reported in October, prompting the city to close Cooke Street from Halekauwila Street to Ilaniwai Street due to the safety risk to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Water leaking from joints of a box culvert storm drain beneath Cooke Street had eroded sections of land beneath the roadway’s surface.

Repair work began in January and was completed in April, a month ahead of schedule, the city said.

The city’s repaving project along Cooke Street is expected to begin in June.