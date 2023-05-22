Kilauea is in state of heightened unrest

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory this evening issued a special status report saying Kilauea volcano is showing signs of heightened unrest.

The volcano is not erupting, the report said, but elevated earthquake rates beneath Kilauea summit and Namakanipaio suggest that magma is accumulating beneath the surface and an eruption is possible with little or no warning.

HVO officials said small flurries of earthquakes are occurring irregularly but have increased over the past week. More than 100 earthquakes were recorded on Saturday, including a magnitude-3.7 event that was felt in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.

Most of these earthquakes have been smaller than magnitude-2 and not reported felt.

HVO officials said rates of ground movement are also elevated at the summit, and overall inflation is higher than conditions preceding the Jan. 5 summit eruption.

”An eruption at Kilauea’s summit does not appear to be imminent, although heightened unrest suggests that an eruption at Kilaueaʻs summit might be possible with little or no warning,” the report said.

No active lava has been observed at Kilauea since March 7.