Police search for suspect in Waikiki elevator robbery

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly attacked and robbed another male in an elevator at a Waikiki hotel.

The robbery occurred at the Aston at the Waikiki Banyan on May 6.

Police said the suspect entered the elevator after the victim just before 2:50 a.m.

Once the elevator doors closed, the suspect punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground and blackout, police said.

The assailant then took the victim’s wallet containing an Alaska driver’s license and multiple credit cards, police said. The male suspect then fled the scene.

Surveillance footage revealed the suspect had been following the victim to the elevator prior to the attack.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build, dirty blonde hair and a fair complexion.

He has a tattoo on his front left calf and tattoos on the back of both calves. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored ball cap, jacket, shorts and gray or light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.