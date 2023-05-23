Outrigger purchasing Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel and The Plantation Inn

Outrigger Hospitality Group today announced that it is acquiring Kaanapali Beach Hotel — its sixth beach resort purchase over the last two years.

The purchase price for the 432-room resort, which sits on 11 acres, is undisclosed. The deal is expected to close July 26, and the property will be rebranded as the Outrigger Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. It will be the company’s first full-service resort on Maui in recent times.

The transaction also includes the purchase of The Plantation Inn, an 18-room bed and breakfast that is near Lahaina’s historic Front Street.

Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said the company announced the purchase to employees today. He said Outrigger is evaluating employment needs at the Ka‘anapali resort and is working on the transition with the International Longshore & Warehouse Union. Wagoner said that the union represents Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel employees, but is not those at The Plantation Inn.

“We look forward to embracing (the employees) as part of the Outrigger ohana,” he said.

Wagoner added that the Ka‘anapali property recently underwent a $75 million renovation, and said Outrigger will develop a multi-million dollar modernization and renovation plan to continue the improvements, with a focus on two previously unrenovated guest towers, as well as the courtyard and lobby.

“We don’t anticipate anything closing because of the renovation,” he said.

Wagoner said Outrigger will continue to run The Plantation Inn “as it is today.”