Hiker rescued after sliding off of Paumalu Gulch Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a hiker who became lost after sliding off the trail at Paumalu Gulch Trail this afternoon.

HFD received a 911 call for the lost hiker at around 2 p.m. and responded a few minutes later to secure a landing zone at Sunset Beach Elementary School for its Air 1 helicopter.

Two hikers, a 39-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, were hiking for about two hours when the man slid off the trail. HFD was able to locate the hikers using their phone GPS. Rescue personnel were inserted at the hikers’ location via Air 1 after they made visual contact with the hikers at 2:50 p.m.

The man was not injured and was assisted up steep terrain to rejoin the woman on the trail.

Both hikers were led to a clearing spot where they were picked up by Air 1 and taken to the landing zone just after 3:30 p.m. Both hikers declined medical attention.