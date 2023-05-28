Woman in 50s seriously injured from car crash into home

An unidentified vehicle drove off a ledge and crashed into a home on Mahalo Street in Alewa Heights, seriously injuring a woman in her 50s, according to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report at 11:20 a.m.

Paramedics treated the patient who was awake and talking but didn’t suffer any major injuries. It was unclear whether the woman was the driver of the vehicle or an occupant of the home.

No other details were immediately available.