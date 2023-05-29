Girl seriously injured when golf cart overturns in Waimanalo

A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after a golf cart overturned in Waimanalo Sunday.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the girl was in the golf cart at Sherwood Beach Park when it overturned, pinning her underneath at about 7 p.m.
Paramedics treated her and took her in serious condition to a hospital.
