Police search for suspect in Tantalus daylight carjacking

  • Today
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed carjacking in Tantalus.

Police said a male suspect brandished a handgun at a 63-year-old man at about 4:30 p.m. and took the victim’s 1999 silver Lexus.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. No arrests have been made as of this morning.

