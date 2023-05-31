Succulent peach perfection

A ripe, succulent peach is one of nature’s greatest gifts. But a hard peach? It, too, is a gift, especially in this simple recipe. A roast in a 400-degree oven cooks the peaches alongside boneless, skinless chicken thighs, drawing out their flavor and softening them as they meld with those flavorful drippings. Speaking of those pan juices, don’t cast them aside: Sop them up instead with crusty bread. You won’t regret it.

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Peaches, Basil and Ginger

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound hard peaches (about 1 large or 2 to 3 small ones)

• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch strips

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons dry (fino) sherry, or use white wine or dry vermouth

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger root, grated

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• Crusty bread or rice, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Halve peaches, remove pits and slice fruit 1/2 inch thick. In a 9-by-13-inch pan, toss all ingredients except 1 tablespoon basil. Roast until meat is cooked through and peaches are softened, about 20 minutes. Garnish with remaining basil. Serve with crusty bread for sopping or over rice.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 3.

Tips:

Peaches can be any stage of ripeness, but firmer ones are easier to work with.