Kahaluu roundabout construction begins next Wednesday

Construction on the “Kahaluu Roundabout project” is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The $9 million project, which has met with some objections from the community, is proposed as a way to improve safety, reduce conflicts with left turns, and allow traffic to flow more efficiently.

DOT sought community input for the project in April.

During construction, DOT said a single-lane closure will be in place in one direction at a time at the intersection of Kahekili and Kamehameha highways, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. A contraflow will allow traffic to travel in both directions.

There will still be pedestrian and bicycle access through the work zone via temporary crosswalks. Temporarily repositioned bus stops will remain operational.

These closures will be in place for approximately six months, DOT said, with the project estimated for completion by January 2025, weather permitting.

The project reconfigures the intersection by Oahu’s landmark Hygienic Store from a T-intersection to a roundabout. In addition to a circular lane around a raised, landscaped center, DOT said there will be more street lighting and new bus shelters.

When construction begins, motorists should allow for extra travel time and drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on-site to direct traffic.

For more information, call the project hotline at 808-476-0490.