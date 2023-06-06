Roasted kielbasa never tasted so good

This sheet-pan dinner of roasted kielbasa, caramelized cabbage and white beans marinated in a dill-and-red wine vinaigrette comes together in about a half-hour. There are many different types of kielbasa, but the smoked version typically found at American grocery stores is horseshoe-shaped and, when roasted, tastes a little like pepperoni. Feel free to play around with substitutions: You can use green or red cabbage for the Savoy, though the leaves won’t get quite as frizzled and golden. Instead of dill, chives or parsley can bring freshness. Instead of shallot, use scallions, red-pepper flakes or grated garlic for sharp heat. Instead of mustard, you could use horseradish, chopped pickles or sauerkraut for briny acidity.

Sheet-Pan Kielbasa with Cabbage and Beans

Ingredients:

• 1 medium Savoy cabbage (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), cut through the root into 1-inch-thick wedges

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for tossing the cabbage

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• 8 ounces to 1 pound smoked kielbasa, diagonally sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

• 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

• 1 shallot, finely chopped

• 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard

• 1 (14-ounce) can white beans, such as great Northern or cannellini, drained and rinsed

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Add the cabbage to a rimmed baking sheet and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper to coat. Arrange in an even layer, then scatter the kielbasa on top. Roast without flipping until cabbage is tender and charred in spots and the kielbasa is deeply golden, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together 1/4 cup olive oil with the vinegar, dill, shallot, mustard, 2 teaspoons salt and a few grinds of pepper. Add the beans and stir to combine.

Divide the cabbage and sausage among plates and spoon the beans and vinaigrette on top.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.