Coast Guard responds to medical emergency off Molokini Crater

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a medical emergency off Molokini Crater today according to a media release from the service.

At approximately 10:51 a.m., Coast Guard watchstanders with Sector Honolulu received a distress call regarding an injured passenger onboard the Ocean Odyssey during a snorkel tour. A 70-year-old female passenger was found unresponsive while snorkeling and was quickly brought back onboard the passenger vessel.

Upon receiving the call Coast Guard Station Maui immediately diverted one of its Response Boat-Medium crews and successfully transferred the patient within a 15-minute timeframe. Although she regained consciousness, the Coast Guard proceeded with a medevac. The passenger was then handed over to local medical professionals at the Kihei Boat Ramp.

“The U.S. Coast Guard remains committed to safeguarding the maritime community and responding promptly to emergencies at sea,” said Lt. Kristen Kam, the public affairs officer for District 14. “We extend our gratitude to the maritime community and personnel onboard the Ocean Odyssey for their swift and effective actions during this incident.”