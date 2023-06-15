Police release sketch of attempted kidnapping suspect

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers have released the sketch of a male suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a teen in Hawaii Kai over the weekend.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy told police he was walking along Hawaii Kai Drive when the suspect grabbed his neck and tried to force him into his black SUV.

The victim was able to escape and contact his parents, according to the HPD report.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, with short, gray hair, a dark complexion and heavy build. He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt at the time of the incident and driving a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 tips app.