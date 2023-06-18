Suspected arrested after 3 men attacked in Chinatown

Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree assault case after three men were reportedly attacked Saturday night in Chinatown.
Honolulu police allege a 39-year-old man repeatedly punched and kicked a 71-year-old man then fled on his bicycle and assaulted two other men ages 53 and 44 with a metal pipe, according to a police report.
District 1 Patrol arrived and subsequently arrested the suspect for assault at 8:27 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
