Suspected arrested after 3 men attacked in Chinatown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:48 am
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree assault case after three men were reportedly attacked Saturday night in Chinatown.

Honolulu police allege a 39-year-old man repeatedly punched and kicked a 71-year-old man then fled on his bicycle and assaulted two other men ages 53 and 44 with a metal pipe, according to a police report.

District 1 Patrol arrived and subsequently arrested the suspect for assault at 8:27 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

