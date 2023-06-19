Estimated $2.7K worth of Merrie Monarch items stolen on Big Isle

Hawaii island police are investigating the burglary of valuable items from the Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo.

Police said at about 7:49 a.m. today, patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at the Piilani Street office.

Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. today, an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the office and took off with several items, including a gilt frame with a display of 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals. Police said the value of the items stolen is estimated at $2,700.

Festival vice president Kathy Kawelu said it is the first time in recent history that there has been a burglary at the office near Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium, and that security for the office will be increased.

The Merrie Monarch Festival organization is a nonprofit that puts on a week-long festival and prestigious hula competition every spring honoring the legacy of King David Kalakaua. This last April marked the organization’s 60th year.

Kawelu said she believes the burglars came in through the jalousie windows, and besides the medals, took some electronics and other merchandise from the office.

The medals stolen are specifically worn by a volunteer representing King Kalakaua in the royal court.

“You hope for the best,” said Kawelu. “We’re hoping to get those medals back so our king can shine.”

Police are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information should call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective John Balberde at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 or send a text via Text-A-Tip to 888777 (with Tip HawaiiPD in the message) and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.