Hawaii island police collecting backpacks for keiki in need

The Hawaii Police Department is running an islandwide backpack drive for kids in need.

New and unfilled backpacks may be dropped off at any Hawaii island police station today through July 15, according to a news release.

Backpacks are the most requested non-food item by charities in Hawaii, according to police. The donated backpacks will be given to kids living at women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and transitional housing facilities around Hawaii island.

Since 2008, the Hawaii Police Department has partnered with Hope Services Hawaii to collect school backpacks for kids who cannot afford them, according to the release. In 2022, more than 700 backpacks were collected and distributed by Hope Services.

“Your contribution to help a child in need is greatly appreciated,” police said.

Hope Services Hawaii is an affiliate non-profit organization of the Roman Catholic Church of Hawaii “working to make homelessness on Hawaii Island rare, brief, and nonrecurring,” according to the organization’s website.