Hawaii-Japan summit to convene in Waikiki next month

The state and Japan-America Society of Hawaii are holding an inaugural sister city summit next month in Waikiki.

The summit, to be held July 27 and 28 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, is a way to revitalize and strengthen sister relationships between Hawaii and Japan that were paused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Its theme is: “The Ties that Bind.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and all of Hawaii’s mayors will welcome the governors and mayors of the six prefectures and 16 cities and towns from Japan with sister relationships.

“Hawaii and Japan have a long narrative of cultural, social, economic, and historical ties,” said Gov. Green in a news release. “Our shared experiences have made us not only the closest of friends but partners in many respects. This summit brings us together to celebrate our relationships, while focusing more on what we can do together in the future.”

Leaders from the fields of business, sustainable tourism, sustainable energy, and education, will discuss the latest developments and opportunities for future collaborations.

The summit provides an opportunity for delegates from Hawaii and Japan not only to connect, but to strengthen relationships and create new initiatives to boost trade, direct investment, collaboration, and goodwill.

The summit will also feature a marketplace with up to 35 booths from both Japan and Hawaii.

The summit has a number of corporate sponsors, such as Tao Engineering, but welcomes more. General attendees from the public are also welcome to register for the event.

For more information, visit www.jashawaii.org/summit.