Police search for suspect in Kahaluu armed robbery

Honolulu police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a 55-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man at 4 a.m. this morning in Kahaluu.

An unknown suspect pulled a gun on the pair and demanded money. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and fled, according to police.

“No injuries occurred during this robbery,” police said. Officers opened a first-degree robbery in the case in connection with the incident.

There were 782 robberies on Oahu last year down from 795 in 2021. In police district four, which covers the windward side of the island, there were 32 robberies in 2022 and in 2021.