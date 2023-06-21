City to hold in-person rent, utility relief enrollment event in Hauula

First-time applicants have an opportunity to apply for Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program at an in-person enrollment event in Hauula this Saturday, according to city officials.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hauula Community Center, 54-10 Kukuna Road. It is for new applicants only. Requests will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Renters attending the in-person event should bring their driver’s license, state ID card, or other government-issued ID with a photo, copies of signed Social Security cards for their household members, copies of late rent or utility bills, and their most recent tax documents, pay stubs, or other income documents.

Since its launch, the city said the program — a resource for Oahu residents and families who suffered severe financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic — has distributed approximately $216 million in federal funds to more than 16,000 families.

The program, which offers up to six months of rent and utility help for eligible renters, reopened its portal last week for online applicants, and was maxed out after about two hours.

The program is temporarily reopening this summer after the Honolulu City Council approved $25 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Honolulu City Councilmember Matthew Weyer helped coordinate the event.

To review income limits and eligibility or learn of future in-person events, visit revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp.