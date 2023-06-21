High bacteria alert issued at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki

The state Health Department has posted a high bacteria alert for Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

During routine monitoring this morning, the department’s Clean Water Branch found levels of enterococci that exceeded the threshold, at 408 per 100 milliliters. The threshold for recreational waters is at 130 per 100 milliliters.

The elevated levels indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water, according to DOH. The cause of the higher levels remains unknown.

DOH said it is retesting waters at Kuhio Beach because it is uncertain about the “representativeness” of the first sample.

“This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination,” said DOH in the alert. “Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site.

Updates will be posted online based on retesting results.