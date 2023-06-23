Honolulu airport parking fees set to increase in July

State officials are reminding the public that starting July 1, the parking rate for six or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will increase.

The new rate for six to seven hours in July will be $20, up from $19 currently, and for seven to eight hours, the new rate will be $22, up from $20 currently. The new maximum daily rate will be $24, up from $22 currently.

Rates for parking up to 30 minutes, and for fewer hours, remain the same, at a range of $1 to $18. Parking for less than 15 minutes remains free.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the incremental rate structure agreement was negotiated in 2018 under the previous administration under the long-term airport parking agreement.

“Based on this agreement, the parking concessionaire began system modernizations including fiber optic installations,” said DOT in a news release, “a camera tracking system for entering and departing vehicles, automated calculations of parking fees, and LED displays of available stalls.”

Fees are set to increase incrementally every July through 2027.