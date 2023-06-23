Whole Foods, Target brands included in frozen fruit recall

The state Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Sunrise Growers Inc. of specific frozen fruit products sold in Hawaii because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products were sold under the Whole Foods 365 brand and Target’s Good & Gather brand.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no illnesses related to the recall had been reported to date.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to a DOH announcement. Listeria monocytogenes infection also can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea, DOH said. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for any recalled products, not to consume them, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers Inc. via email at recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 888-490-5591 weekdays between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hawaii time.

All other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or “best by” dates are unaffected by the recall. Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of the recall and instructed them to remove any recalled products from their store shelves and inventories.

The package weight, lot numbers and “best by” dates of the specific recalled products are listed below:

>> 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 32 ounces, FED302652 (Jan. 26, 2024), FED302751 (Jan. 27, 2024), FED231851 (Nov. 14, 2023), FED228452 (Oct. 11, 2023), FED228551 (Oct. 12, 2023), FED305351 (Feb. 22, 2024), and FED312452 (May 3, 2024).

>> 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 10 ounces, FED303011 (Jan. 30, 2025), FED303111 (Jan. 31, 2025), FED225611 (Sept. 13, 2024), FED303131 (Jan. 31, 2025), FED307531 (March 16, 2025), FED225711 (Sept. 14, 2024), FED311631 (April 26, 2025), FED225511 (Sept. 12, 2024) and FED225811 (Sept. 15, 2024).

>> 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 16 ounces, FED303132 (Jan. 31, 2025), FED303133 (Jan. 31, 2025), FED303231 (Feb. 1, 2025), FED303431 (Feb. 3, 2025), FED307532 (March 16, 2025) and FED307631 (March 17, 2025).

>> 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 32 ounces, FED305451 (Feb. 23, 2025) and FED305551 (Feb. 24, 2025).

>> 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries & Bananas, 32 ounces, FED310852 (April 18, 2024) and FED310951 (April 19, 2024).

>> 365 Organic Blackberries, 10 ounces, FED225911 (Sept. 16, 2024).

>> Good & Gather Organic Cherries & Berries Fruit Blend, 32 ounces, FED305552 (Feb. 24, 2025).

>> Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, 12 ounces, FED308862 (March 29, 2025).

>> Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, 48 ounces, FED308351 (March 24, 2025).

>> Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, 48 ounces, FED308153 (March 22, 2025), FED308251 (March 23, 2025) and FED308951 (March 30, 2025).

>> Good & Gather Mango Chunks, 12 ounces, FED308661 (March 27, 2025).

>> Good & Gather Blueberries, 48 ounces, FED228651 (Oct. 13, 2023).

>>Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend, 48 ounces, FED228652 (Oct. 13, 2023) and FED228751 (Oct. 14, 2023).