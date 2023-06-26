High surf advisory issued for all south-facing shores

A high surf advisory has been issued for all south-facing shores of Hawaii, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says another south-southeast swell is expected to peak later today and hold through tonight, bringing surf of 7 to 10 feet to all south-facing shores.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy, with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades.

Surf along north-facing shores today is at 3 to 5 feet, while surf along west-facing shores is expected to rise from 4 to 6 feet today to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.

Surf along east-facing shores is expected to remain at 5 to 7 feet today and Tuesday.

In addition to strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous along south shores, the public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A small craft advisory is also in place for Oahu leeward waters, the Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County windward waters through 6 p.m. Tuesday.