comscore High surf advisory issued for all south-facing shores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

High surf advisory issued for all south-facing shores

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A high surf advisory has been issued for all south-facing shores of Hawaii, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

    COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

    A high surf advisory has been issued for all south-facing shores of Hawaii, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A high surf advisory has been issued for all south-facing shores of Hawaii, effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says another south-southeast swell is expected to peak later today and hold through tonight, bringing surf of 7 to 10 feet to all south-facing shores.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy, with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades.

Surf along north-facing shores today is at 3 to 5 feet, while surf along west-facing shores is expected to rise from 4 to 6 feet today to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.

Surf along east-facing shores is expected to remain at 5 to 7 feet today and Tuesday.

In addition to strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous along south shores, the public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A small craft advisory is also in place for Oahu leeward waters, the Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County windward waters through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Maui Humane Society board names new CEO

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up