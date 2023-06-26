comscore Man, 33, dies after being pulled from waters off Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 33, dies after being pulled from waters off Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 33-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning in waters off the Waianae coast over the weekend, according to Honolulu police.

Police said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the man was found unresponsive in the water, and taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have classified it as an unattended death.

Honolulu Emergency Services on Saturday night responded to a stretch of Farrington Highway past the Lualualei campsite in Waianae.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and took the man to the hospital in critical condition.No further details were available.

