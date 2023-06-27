HFD rescues injured hiker on Lulumahu Trail in Nuuanu

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted an injured hiker from the Lulumahu Trail in Nuuanu early Tuesday evening.

HFD received a 911 call at 4:13 p.m. reporting that a family of three was hiking on the trail when a 28-year-old man slipped and injured his leg. Four HFD units staffed with 12 personnel were dispatched, with the first unit arriving within 10 minutes, according to a news release. Two rescuers were sent to the trailhead to search on foot and a second unit arrived to establish a landing zone nearby and assist with patient extrication.

Rescue personnel made contact with the hiker and prepared him for transport by Air 1. He was flown to the land zoning, where his medical care was transferred to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 5 p.m. The two remaining family members were escorted out on foot by HFD personnel.