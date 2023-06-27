Investigators find Kahuku house fire was accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a Kahuku house fire to be accidental — and to have been caused by a smoldering cigarette discarded into a plastic bucket in the carport.

The fire on Monday afternoon displaced an 80-year-old man, who was able to exit the home on his own with no injuries. No one else was home at the time.

HFD responded to a 911 call at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday near 56-505 Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku with 10 units and 35 personnel.

The first unit arrived on scene at 2:42 p.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the roof of the small, single-story home.

The fire was brought under control at 2:46 p.m., and extinguished at 4:05 p.m. No smoke alarms were present in the home.

The American Red Cross assisted two residents displaced from the home by the fire. Damages were estimated at $75,000.