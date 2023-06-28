comscore Adrian becomes hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Adrian becomes hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:19 am
  The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Adrian.

    NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

    The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Adrian.

MEXICO CITY >> Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season today off Mexico’s western Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm had been expected to reach hurricane strength later today, but keep heading out to sea.

The storm’s center was located about 360 miles southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico, this morning.

The center said Adrian was moving west at about 8 mph, and that general motion was expected to continue. Adrian had been expected to build to hurricane strength by today, but would likely weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend.

