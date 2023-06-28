Police open arson investigation into Wahiawa blaze

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect who allegedly started a fire at a three-story apartment building Wednesday in Wahiawa that caused about $100,000 in damage, according to police and fire fighters.

The Honolulu Fire Department Investigator has classified the cause of the fire that occurred on Jun. 27 at 125 Lakeview Circle as incendiary. The area of fire origin was the bedroom.

The damage estimate is $90,000 to the property and $10,000 to the contents. Honolulu police have opened a first degree arson investigation in connection with the fire.

On Jun. 27, 36 fire fighters responded to a 911 call at 12:37 p.m. for a building fire near 125 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa and responded with 11 units.

The first unit arrived on scene at 12:45 p.m. and started working on the first floor of the three-story apartment building.

Firefighters found a water supply and started extinguishing the blaze.

No one was in the burning unit or any units directly above the one ablaze. The fire was brought under control at 12:49 p.m. and extinguished at 1:12 p.m. All HFD personnel were accounted for with no reports of injuries.

HFD urges the public to install working smoke alarms in their homes to save lives.