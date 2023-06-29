4 injured in Hilo collision during wet, foggy conditions

A two-vehicle collision on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hilo has left an 18-year-old woman in critical condition and three others injured.

Speeding, wet road conditions and low-visibility from fogging likely contributed to the collision Wednesday evening near the highway’s 9-mile marker, the Hawaii Police Department reported.

Police said that at just after 6 p.m. a 45-year-old South Carolina man driving west in a 2020 Ford Expedition SUV apparently hydroplaned, spun out and crossed the center line on the highway. The right-rear corner of the vehicle hit the front of a 2017 Toyota Sienna van occupied by its driver, a 32-year-old Hilo man.

Inside the SUV was the South Carolina man’s 44-year-old wife, two sons, ages 22 and 15, and 18-year-old daughter.

The Hilo man and three of the people in the Expedition were injured. Among the injured passengers was the 18-year-old, who is in critical condition. She was transported to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. The others were transported to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and further evaluation.

Hilo officers have initiated a negligent injury investigation, which is currently pending.

HPD is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about it to contact Officer Devon Manuel at 808-935-3311 or via email him at devon.manuel@HawaiiCounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.