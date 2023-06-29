Body of missing woman, 62, pulled from Kaneohe Bay

Honolulu firefighters early this morning pulled an unresponsive woman out of Kaneohe Bay after resuming a search for a missing person that started Wednesday evening.

The body was transferred to an awaiting Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance at about 7:20 a.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

EMS pronounced the 62-year-old woman dead.

HFD initially responded to a 911 call at about 7 p.m. Wednesday for a missing fisherman near the sandbar in Kaneohe. It was reported that the woman went fishing early in the morning and did not return.

Four units with 10 personnal responded to the call, with the first unit arriving at 7:11 p.m.

Firefighters suspended search operations at about 9:30 p.m. due to darkness, with plans to resume the search at first light today.

HFD returned to the scene this morning, along with the the Honolulu Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Waterfront Operations.

HFD said the body matching the description of the missing person was found near Paradise Bay at Kahaluu.