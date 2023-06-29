HPD in standoff with military veteran in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are trying to negotiate a peaceful ending to a standoff with a 38-year-old military veteran who is threatening to take his own life.

The man contacted his 36-year-old wife while she was at work at about 7 a.m. and said he was suicidal and locked himself in the family home with their three dogs at 5537 Bittern Avenue in the Kapilina Beach Homes.

The Star-Advertiser is not naming the couple.

“Officers were sent to a home in Ewa shortly after 7 a.m. for a male who was reportedly armed with a firearm. Specialized Services Division officers and crisis negotiators are at the scene. Nearby homes have been evacuated,” said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokesperson.

Kapilina Beach Homes is a gated community and would not allow a Star-Advertiser reporter access and the manager of the community refused to share his name.

“Negative,” was his response when asked if the Star-Advertiser could cover the standoff and inform the community.

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.