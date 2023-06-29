HPD in standoff with military veteran in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are trying to negotiate a peaceful ending to a standoff with a 38-year-old military veteran who is threatening to take his own life.
The man contacted his 36-year-old wife while she was at work at about 7 a.m. and said he was suicidal and locked himself in the family home with their three dogs at 5537 Bittern Avenue in the Kapilina Beach Homes.
The Star-Advertiser is not naming the couple.
“Officers were sent to a home in Ewa shortly after 7 a.m. for a male who was reportedly armed with a firearm. Specialized Services Division officers and crisis negotiators are at the scene. Nearby homes have been evacuated,” said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokesperson.
Kapilina Beach Homes is a gated community and would not allow a Star-Advertiser reporter access and the manager of the community refused to share his name.
“Negative,” was his response when asked if the Star-Advertiser could cover the standoff and inform the community.
This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.