Honolulu lifeguards rescue boy, 9, from waters off Waikiki

Honolulu lifeguards this morning rescued a 9-year-old boy who nearly drowned in waters off of Waikiki.

The rescue occurred just before 11 a.m. fronting lifeguard tower 2D, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety, and the boy, who was visiting from California with his family, was taken to the hospital.

Ocean Safety said the boy was snorkeling and got into trouble when he could no longer touch the ocean floor. Lifeguards found him completely submerged and treated him onshore.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support and transported the boy to an emergency room in serious condition.

Tips on staying safe while visiting Hawaii’s beaches are available at oceansafety.hawaii.gov.