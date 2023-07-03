Escaped Kahe Mohala patient wanted

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Vito Tuie, who is wanted for escape in the second degree.

Tuie escaped from the Kahi Mohala adult mental health facility in Ewa Beach at 6:22 p.m. Friday and fled south on Fort Weaver Road, police said.

Tuie is described as 5-foot-9 and 206 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police advise not approaching any suspect as they may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.