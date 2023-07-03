HFD airlifts injured hiker from Makapuu tidepools

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon rescued an injured hiker near Makapuu tidepools.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:19 p.m. for an injured hiker off of the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail. Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving at about 1:31 p.m.

The firefighters from the first unit ascended the trail in a rapid response vehicle, while others secured a nearby landing zone.

The woman in her 20s was reportedly hiking near the tidepools, which involves a descent from the main trail toward the ocean when she suffered an injury and was unable to climb back up the rocky slope to the main trial.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted her to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at about 2 p.m.