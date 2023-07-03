There’s a new viewing platform atop Koko Crater Stairs

The new viewing platform at the summit of the popular Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai has been completed.

In a social media post on June 29, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced that work via helicopter had been completed, just in time for the holiday weekend.

The $426,800 project to dismantle the previous structure — a deteriorating, metal grate platform — and replace it with the current one, began in early June.

The original grate formerly served as the top of a World War II-era radar station and became an impromptu viewing platform for the trail, which was made up of former tramway tracks.

The U.S. Army decommissioned the tramway and platform, and turned it over to the city in 1966.

The trail was closed on four separate days in June for the helicopter transport of materials to the summit. The new platform offers about 71 square feet of viewing space, surrounded by a railing, and is accessible by a set of steps.