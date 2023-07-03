comscore There’s a new viewing platform atop Koko Crater Stairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

There’s a new viewing platform atop Koko Crater Stairs

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY KOKONUT KOALITION The new viewing platform at the summit of Koko Crater Trail is about 71 square feet, with a guardrail and set of steps that lead up to it.

    COURTESY KOKONUT KOALITION

    The new viewing platform at the summit of Koko Crater Trail is about 71 square feet, with a guardrail and set of steps that lead up to it.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION The new viewing platform at the summit of Koko Crater Stairs has been completed.

    COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION

    The new viewing platform at the summit of Koko Crater Stairs has been completed.

The new viewing platform at the summit of the popular Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai has been completed.

In a social media post on June 29, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced that work via helicopter had been completed, just in time for the holiday weekend.

The $426,800 project to dismantle the previous structure — a deteriorating, metal grate platform — and replace it with the current one, began in early June.

The original grate formerly served as the top of a World War II-era radar station and became an impromptu viewing platform for the trail, which was made up of former tramway tracks.

The U.S. Army decommissioned the tramway and platform, and turned it over to the city in 1966.

The trail was closed on four separate days in June for the helicopter transport of materials to the summit. The new platform offers about 71 square feet of viewing space, surrounded by a railing, and is accessible by a set of steps.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Power outage disrupts Veterans Affairs center at Tripler

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up