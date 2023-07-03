Vital Statistics: June 23-29, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 23-29
>> Paulette Guadalupe Alejandre Garcia and Elliot Winston Burns
>> Alyssa Fumiyo Azuma and Brett Walter Smaga
>> Brandon Teran Balino and Valeria Castaneda
>> Ralph Farris Burks and Angela Beasley
>> Christopher Michael Captain and Lisa Ann Moore
>> Victor Juan Chavez Jr. and Jacqueline Cristina Fischer
>> Elisa Lei Chong and Ralph Shigeo Toyofuku
>> Amber Nicole Degen and Carl Joseph Ruggeri
>> Zolboo Enkhtuvshin and Bayar Munkhjargal
>> Kapuaalii Shanice Enos-Paikai and Ruel Pacis Castro
>> Beth Keiko Fukumoto and Benjamin Paul Rutledge
>> Teresa Agnes Lucita Mahealani Gabaylo and Isaiah C. Baclaan
>> Bence Gombor and Dorottya Dévényi
>> Brittany Ann Griffin and Kenneth Andrew Edwards
>> Bellamann Hee Jr. and Elaine Suarez Rennie
>> Shana Christine Holman and Craig Alan Correll
>> Gary Yoshio Ikeda and Marissa Maramba Julian
>> Rochelle Kanoelani Kepaa and Paul Reginald Stevens
>> Hannah Luoxia Lai and Matthew William Barry
>> Cheyenne Nichole Lobb and Lorenzo Demon Chappell
>> Zachary Lanier Martin and Hailey Blaise Williams
>> Ashley Marie Martinez and Joseph Anthony Esparza
>> Kristy Leigh McKay and Alex James Whittaker
>> Shauna Nichole Meyer and Alexander Dean Fokas
>> Shalyne Kristyne Montoya and Andrew Jesse Castillo
>> Katelyn Ann Muller and Todd Selwyn Holloway
>> Savannah Marie Perry and Joseph Rodney Pena
>> Tyler Alexander Phifer and Nicole Marie James
>> Jherwin Vivit Pizarro and Regine Umaoid Ramos
>> Krystal Lee Pizarro and Matthew Frank Spano
>> Ryan Nicholas Ray and Kara Leann Pennington
>> Nicolette Fiona Samek and Michael George Rigopoulos
>> Harmanus Coenradus Savenije and Karen Andrea Thrush
>> Brandon Makinzie Schwieger and Jessica Marie Zavala
>> Kailyn Victoria Segovia Vazquez and Jorge R. Pereyra
>> Jonathan David Stuber and Allison Rochelle Schroeder
>> Jason Kyle Teixeira and Tracy Ann Kotval
>> Steven Dwayne Thompson and Pertresa Gail Wright
>> Jessika Torres and Abraham Luna
>> Leslie Chatham Toy and Zack Sadinsky Zimmer
>> Rosalinda Quintero Ungos and Jose Pasay Dela Torre Jr.
>> Trevor Fitzgerald Voglmayr and Chaiane De Souza Fernandes
>> Damon Dewayne Willis and Hypacia Cimone Duncan
>> Katie Lyn Withers and Kevin Paul Plaster
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 23-29
>> Daezyn Ku Ha‘aheo Konapiliahi Adams Tokoro
>> Khayden Makana Alapai-Kaolulo
>> Quinn Kahiau Almeida
>> Jackson Anthony Auble
>> Tukula Tika Tonu Oriana Avei
>> Kaile‘a Rose Marie Bahm-Decambra
>> Romi McKenna Beckham
>> ‘Aukai David Boyea Carter
>> Maya Erin Punahele ‘O Leilani Napeahi Pulice Cassese
>> Tehani Kealaonapua Hina
>> Kalima‘akau Acacia Keanu
>> Caiden Kaito Yakusoku Keehu
>> Olena Masako Namakaonaonaalokalia Lenchanko-Andrade
>> Shelbie Noelani Mahiai
>> Charles Matthew Martin
>> Paulynn Healani Collado Natan
>> Carolyne Khema Ouk
>> Zydyn-Z’ce Keali‘i O Ka Maluhia Ah Nee Pa‘akaula
>> Coast Robert Patterson
>> Anthony Ross Sanchez III
>> Tyson Josiah Keonimana Souza
>> Jeremiah Michael Suga
>> Makanaokalani Arsenia Thompson-Eugenio
>> Prophet Prodigy Kapono Kealakekua Wailae-Charles
>> Tala Lani Wieder Suazo
>> Kalihilihia‘ia‘ipuaho‘omohala Jeong Yamashiro
