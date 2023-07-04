Honolulu police urge motorists to drive sober on July 4th

The Honolulu Police Department, along with transportation officials and others, are urging the public not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs this Fourth of July.

Police will continue impaired-driver checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations across Oahu, including today.

“As we approach Independence Day, the HPD encourages everyone to drive safely and with kindness,” said HPD on Instagram and Twitter posts last week. “Let’s make good decisions and spread aloha on the road this weekend and beyond.”

State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen urged people to make plans ahead of time if their celebrations will include alcohol.

“We’d love everybody to get back home to their families after all the celebrations are done. So I ask everybody who’s going to drink, set a plan to ensure that you don’t drive,” he said.

Sniffen said more than 50% of traffic-related fatalities in the state involve motorists who were driving while intoxicated or impaired.

He also urged drivers to follow the speed limit and be aware that many people will be out and about during the holiday, including pedestrians and bicyclists. He also urged those on foot and on bicycles to follow the laws as well and keep safety in mind.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii said the message not to drink and drive also applies to those operating boats on the water. “You wouldn’t drink and drive,” MADD Hawaii said in a Facebook post, “so you shouldn’t drink and boat.”

Here’s a list of some of today’s major Independence Day events:

>> Kailua 4th of July Parade: The Kailua Chamber of Commerce sponsors this annual event, this year featuring more than 65 floats and emcee Augie T, from 10 a.m. to noon along Kainalu Drive.

>> Kailua Fireworks Show: The aerial display starts at 8 p.m. off Kailua Beach. Alexander &Baldwin is sponsoring shuttles between the Longs parking lot bus stop and the Beach Center between 4:30 and 10:30 p.m.; no reserved school parking lots this year.

>> 4th of July Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam: Celebrate America’s birthday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ward Field at this event open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their sponsored guests. Free activities include a petting zoo, knockerball, glitter face painting, field games, live music and Car Show &Shine, plus food vendors and more. The national anthem will be performed by the Hawaii Military Community Theater followed by fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Restrictions on bags, purses and other personal items will be in effect. This is meant as a cashless event, so bring a credit or debit card.

>> Haleiwa 4th of July Fireworks and Car Show Festival: The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this event from noon to 8:30 p.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park, with live entertainment, a fireworks display, a vintage car show, food vendors, a food-eating contest, a kids’ zone, hula, fireknife dances and more.

>> Ala Moana Center’s 2023 Fourth of July Celebration: In lieu of fireworks, which haven’t been staged off Magic Island since 2019, enjoy a daylong concert from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Kapena, B.E.T. (Big Every Time), Dillon Pakele, Simple Souls and Jeff Rasmussen with Sistah Robi Kahakalau &Harrison Murray.

>> Hukilau Marketplace at Polynesian Cultural Center: This family-friendly celebration offers inflatables, carnival games and food from local vendors starting at 4 p.m., with live entertainment by Kapena, B.E.T. (Big Every Time), Peni Dean and Nesian N.I.N.E. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Find parking at the BYUH parking lot and grass fields (enter from Nailoa Road off Kamehameha Highway). Bring your own umbrellas, chairs, blankets and mats; no pop-up tents allowed.