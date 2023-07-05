2 belVita products recalled due to possible peanut contamination

Two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products are being recalled because of a reported peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line, the state Department of Health has reported.

The DOH’s Food and Drug Branch today warned residents about the voluntary recall of the products by Mondelez Global. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of a serious of life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products, which may be contaminated.

The DOH said the two varieties are the Dark Chocolate Creme and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme. Eight belVita products are part of the recall.

Peanut allergy symptoms may include skin reactions like hives, redness or swelling; itching or tingling around the mouth and throat; digestive problems such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting; throat tightening; shortness of breath or wheezing; and runny nose.

Peanut allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, the symptoms of which include swelling or tightening of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale or blue skin color and dizziness or fainting.

Those showing signs of anaphylaxis should immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector, which includes brands like EpiPen or Auvi-Q, and call 911 or a local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.