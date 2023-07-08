3 lost hikers rescued from Iao Valley State Park

Three hikers who became lost in the Iao Valley State Park were rescued via helicopter, the Maui Fire Department reported.
Rescue personnel were notified of the lost hikers at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Three individuals, a 14-year-old girl and 27-year-old man visiting from Texas and a 34-year-old Lahaina resident, had been part of a larger party that was hiking in Iao Valley, but they did not return on time.
MFD’s Air 1 was used to locate and pick up the hikers, who were then flown out of the area.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
